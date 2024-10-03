skip to main content
George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc

Specialities and Expertise

  • Cardiovascular disease, Genomics

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
  • MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
  • Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study

Certifications

  • Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals

