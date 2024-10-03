Melvin I. Roat, MD, FACS
Specialities and Expertise
- Ophthalmology, Ocular Infections, Ocular Immune and Autoimmune Diseases, Corneal Transplant Surgery
Education
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Corneal Surgery and External Diseases, University of Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Top Doctor, Main Line Today, named five times
- Over 50 book chapters and articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries