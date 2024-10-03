skip to main content
Douglas J. Rhee, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Ophthalmology, Glaucoma

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Internship: Oakwood Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Glaucoma, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Miami, FL
  • Fellowship: Molecular Biology, National Eye Institute, Bethesda, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • American Glaucoma Society’s Clinician-Scientist Award, 2004, 2005; Mid-Career Physician-Scientist Award, 2008
  • Research to Prevent Blindness Physician-Scientist Award, 2008
  • American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award (2007), Senior Achievement Award (2013), and Secretariat Award (2014)
  • Author and editor of Color Atlas and Synopsis of Clinical Ophthalmology: Glaucoma (1st ed 2003; 2nd ed 2012; 3rd ed 2017)
  • Co-editor, Shields’ Textbook of Glaucoma, 6th ed, 2011
  • Member, National Eye Advisory Council, National Eye Institute, 2015-2019
  • Invited speaker to over 270 regional, national, and international meetings
  • Over 95 articles in peer-reviewed journals

