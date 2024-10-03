skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Tania J. Phillips, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Dermatology, Wound Healing, Pressure Ulcers

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Guys Hospital Medical School, London, UK
  • Residency: London Hospital, London, UK
  • Fellowship: Dermatology, Boston Medical Center, Boston MA
  • Fellowship: Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston MA

Certifications

  • Canadian Board of Dermatology
  • Specialist Certification in Dermatology, UK

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Venous Research Award, American Venous Forum
  • Young Investigator Award, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
  • Editorial Board of journal Wounds and journal Dermatologic Surgery
  • Author of 3 book chapters and over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries