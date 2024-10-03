Frank Pessler, MD, PhD
Specialities and Expertise
- Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases
Education
- Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
- Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries