Cory Perugino, DO

Specialities and Expertise

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries