Daniel M. Peraza, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

Certifications

  • American Board of Dermatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016

Manual Chapters and Commentaries