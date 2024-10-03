Daniel M. Peraza, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases
Education
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
Certifications
- American Board of Dermatology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016
Manual Chapters and Commentaries