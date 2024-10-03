skip to main content
Minhhuyen Nguyen, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, New England Medical Center Hospitals, Boston, MA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hepatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2018-2020
  • America's Top Doctors, 2017
  • Best Doctors in America, 2013-2014

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

