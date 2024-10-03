David M. Kaylie, MS, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Otolaryngology, Neurotology, Ear and Hearing Problems, Acoustic Neuromas
Education
- Medical School: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA
- Residency: Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Otology and Neurotology, The Otology Group, PC, Nashville, TN
Certifications
- American Board of Otolaryngology - Neurotology
- American Board of Otolaryngology - Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Commentaries