David M. Kaylie, MS, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Otolaryngology, Neurotology, Ear and Hearing Problems, Acoustic Neuromas

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA
  • Residency: Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Otology and Neurotology, The Otology Group, PC, Nashville, TN

Certifications

  • American Board of Otolaryngology - Neurotology
  • American Board of Otolaryngology - Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Over 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

