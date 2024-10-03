Renee Gresh, DO
Specialities and Expertise
- Pediatrics, Hematology, Oncology, Liver Tumors
Education
- Medical School: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
- Internship and Residency: Pediatrics, Jefferson Medical College/A.I. duPont Hospital
- Fellowship: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Thomas Jefferson University/A.I. duPont Hospital for Children
Certifications
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Hematology-Oncology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Aguado A, Dunn SP, Averill LW, Chikwava KR, Gresh R, et al: Successful use of transarterial radioembolization with yttrium-90 (TARE-Y90) in two children with hepatoblastoma. Pediatr Blood Cancer 67(9):e28421, 2020.
- Lewen M, Gresh R, Queenan M, et al: Pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia with inv(3) (q21q26.2) and T lymphoblastic transformation: A case report. Biomarker Res 4:14, 2016.
- Sampson VB, Vetter NS, Kamara DF, Collier AB, Gresh RC, Kolb EA: Vorinostat enhances cytotoxicity of SN-38 and temozolomide in Ewing sarcoma cells and activates STAT3/AKT/MAPK pathways. PLos One 10(11):20142704, 2015.
Manual Chapters and Commentaries