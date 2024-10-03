Leonard G. Gomella, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Prostate Cancer and Urologic Oncology
Affiliations
- The Bernard W. Godwin Professor of Prostate Cancer and Chairman, Department of Urology
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
- Senior Director of Clinical Affairs
- Jefferson Kimmel Cancer Center
Education
- MD - University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Residency - University of Kentucky
- Fellowship - National Cancer Institute, Surgery Branch
Certifications
- FACS, American Board of Urology