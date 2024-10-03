skip to main content
Stephen J. Falchek, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Pediatric Neurology, Epilepsy, Neurometabolic Disorders

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship/Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Child Neurology, Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Fellowship: Neurophysiology/Epilepsy, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Clinical Neurophysiology
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Epilepsy
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Member, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Doctors, 2014-2021
  • Main Line Today Magazine, Top Doctors, 2015, 2016
  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
  • Luat AF, Juhacz C, Loeb JA, Chugani HT, Falchek SJ, et al: Neurological complications of Sturge-Weber syndrome: Current status and unmet needs. Pediatr Neurol 98:31-38, 2019.
  • Falchek SJ: Encephalitis in the pediatric population. Pediatr Rev 33(3):122-133, 2012.

Manual Chapters and Commentaries