Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Specialities and Expertise

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Affiliations

Education

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Certifications

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

Manual Chapters and Commentaries