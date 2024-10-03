Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM
Specialities and Expertise
- Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science
Education
- Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN
Certifications
- American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
- American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Diplomate, American Board of Medical Physicists
- Fellow, Health Physics Society
- Fellow, American Association of Physicists in Medicine
- Fellow, American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine
- Warren K. Sinclair Medal for Excellence in Radiation Science by the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements
- Bushberg JT, Seibert JA, Leidholdt EM, and Boone JM, The Essential Physics of Medical Imaging, 4th ed, Wolters Kluwer, Philadelphia, 2020.
- Bushberg JT and Seibert JA The Essential Physics of Medical Imaging Study Guide , Wolters Kluwer, Philadelphia, 2022
Manual Chapters and Commentaries