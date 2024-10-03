skip to main content
George R. Brown, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

Manual Chapters and Commentaries