Marcy B. Bolster, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Rheumatology, Rheumatoid arthritis, Osteoporosis, Scleroderma/Systemic sclerosis, Raynaud phenomenon

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Eastern Virginia School of Medicine, Norfolk, VA
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Rheumatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • American College of Rheumatology Distinguished Program Director Award, 2019
  • Mass General Brigham Outstanding Program Director, 2019
  • Chair, Committee on Training and Workforce, American College of Rheumatology, 2012-2015
  • Chair, American Board of Internal Medicine Rheumatology Exam Committee (2014-2018)
  • Medical Lead, Massachusetts General Hospital Fracture Liaison Service (2016-2021)
  • Rheumatology Research Foundation, Clinician Scholar Educator Grant to develop a telerheumatology curriculum for rheumatology fellows in training (2020-2023)

