Michael SD Agus, MD

Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine
Internship: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
Residency: Pediatrics Boston Children's Hospital
Fellowship: Pediatric Critical Care Massachusetts General Hospital
Fellowship: Pediatric Endocrinology Boston Children's Hospital
Certifications
American Board of Pediatrics (Critical Care Medicine)
American Board of Pediatrics (Endocrinology)
American Board of Pediatrics (General)
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
Tight Glycemic Control, Inflammation, and the ICU: Evidence for Heterogeneous Treatment Effects in Two Randomized Controlled Trials. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2023 Jan 19.
Computer clinical decision support that automates personalized clinical care: a challenging but needed healthcare delivery strategy. J Am Med Inform Assoc. 2022 12 13; 30(1):178-194.
Utility of plasma beta-hydroxybutyrate to define resolution of diabetic ketoacidosis. Pediatr Diabetes. 2022 12; 23(8):1621-1627.
Impact of tight glycemic control and hypoglycemia after pediatric cardiac surgery on neurodevelopmental outcomes at three years of age: Findings from a randomized clinical trial. BMC Pediatr. 2022 09 07; 22(1):531.
Guidance for Structuring a Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit. Pediatrics. 2022 05 01; 149(5).