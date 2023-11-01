Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Fellowship: General Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
प्रमाणपत्र
American Board of Internal Medicine
National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
American Board of Obesity Medicine
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
Fellow, American College of Physicians
Diplomat, National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
Diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine
Hungry for More-Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, Los Angeles, Adrienne Youdim MD-A Medical Corporation, 2021.
Clinicians Guide to the Treatment of Obesity, New York, Springer, 2015.
Mechanick JI, Youdim A, Jones DB, et al: Clinical practice guidelines for the perioperative nutritional, metabolic, and nonsurgical support of the bariatric surgery patient: 2013 update. Endocrine Practice 19(2):337-372, 2013.