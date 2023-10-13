Balloon angioplasty is a procedure which opens arteries that have become narrowed or blocked, usually from plaque buildup.

Commonly, local anesthetic is injected near your groin or wrist to numb the skin where a small incision will be made. Once the area is numb, the incision is made to gain access to your femoral artery in your groin or your radial artery in your wrist. A guidewire is then inserted into your artery, and is carefully guided through the artery to the site of the blockage.

Next, a flexible tube, called a catheter, is moved along the guidewire to the site of the blockage. The site of the blockage is reached. The balloon is inflated to compress the plaque against the arterial wall, enlarging the opening of the artery.