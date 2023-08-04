honeypot link
jayne r. wilkinson
/
Jayne R. Wilkinson, MD, MSCE
Professor of Clinical Neurology
University of Pennsylvania, Perelman School of Medicine
Medical Director, National Tele-Neurology Program
VA Medical Center
Troubles de la marche chez les adultes plus âgés
Chutes chez les adultes plus âgés