B. Timothy Walsh, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Psychiatry, Eating Disorders
Études
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Psychiatry, Bronx Municipal Hospital Center, Bronx, NY
Certifications
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Founder and Former Director of the Columbia Center for Eating Disorders
- Past President, Academy for Eating Disorders and the Eating Disorders Research Society
- Chair, Eating Disorders Work Group for both DSM-IV and DSM-V
- Author, editor, and co-editor of 5 books on adolescent health and eating disorders
- Recipient of awards from the American Psychiatric Association, the Academy for Eating Disorders, the National Eating Disorders Association, and the Association for Behavior and Cognitive Therapies
- Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires