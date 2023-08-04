skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Search icon

Nimish Vakil, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Gastroenterology

Études

  • Medical School: Seth G. S. Medical College, University of Mumbai, Mumbai, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Therapeutic Endoscopy, University of Munich, Munich, Germany

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
  • Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
  • Fellow, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
  • Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires