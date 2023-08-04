skip to main content
David R. Steinberg, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey

Certifications

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • America’s Top Doctors, 2017
  • Philadelphia magazine Top Doc, 2017-2020
  • South Jersey magazine Top Doc, 2017

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires