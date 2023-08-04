Glenn M. Preminger, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Urology, Urinary Tract Stones
Études
- Medical School: New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
- Residency: Urology, University of North Carolina Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Mineral Metabolism, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Lifetime Achievement Award, Endourological Society, 2018
- Robert C. Flanigan Education Award, American Urological Association, 2015
- American Urological Association Residents Committee Teaching Award, 2008
- Over 300 publications in peer-reviewed journals
- Over 100 book chapters and 8 books
- Editorial positions with the Journal of Urology, Urology, the Journal of Endourology, and Urological Research
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires