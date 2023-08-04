William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD
Spécialités et expertise
- Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology
Études
- Medical School: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
- Doctorate: Microbiology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Microbiology
- Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 2021
- Oswald Avery Award, Infectious Diseases Society of America
- Commonwealth of Virginia Outstanding Scientist of the Year, 2017
- Thomas Jefferson Award for Scholarship, Walter Reed Distinguished Alumnus Award, Kadner Award for Graduate Teaching, All-University Teaching Award, and Inventor of the Year Award, University of Virginia
- Burroughs Welcome New Investigator and Scholar Awards in molecular parasitology, and Lucille P. Markey Scholar Award in biomedical research
- Ben Kean Medal and Past President, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
- Author or co-author of over 500 articles in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires