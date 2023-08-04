Richard E. Moon, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Anesthesiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine
Études
- Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Toronto, Canada
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Toronto General Hospital and Sunnybrook Medical Center
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- Residency: Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
Certifications
- American Board of Preventative Medicine - Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine
- American Board of Anesthesiology - General Anesthesiology
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Mentorship Award AMA-Women Physicians Congress Physician Mentor Recognition Program
- Divers Alert Network/Rolex Diver of the Year
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires