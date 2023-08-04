James H. Liu, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Gynecology, Menopause, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Études
- Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
- Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Strong Memorial Hospital of The University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Strong Memorial Hospital of The University of Rochester Medical Center
- Fellowship: Reproductive Endocrinology, University of California San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA
Certifications
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Editorial Boards of Journal of Reproductive Medicine; Sexuality, Reproduction, and Menopause; and Menopause
- Past President, North American Menopause Society
- Associate Editor, Menopause Practice: A Clinician’s Guide, 6th Edition, 2019
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed publications
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires