Apostolos Kontzias, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Rheumatology, Autoinflammatory diseases, Periodic fever syndromes
Affiliations
- Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology; Vice Director, Center of Autoinflammatory Diseases; Rheumatology Fellowship Program Director
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
Études
- Medical School: University of Athens Medical School, Athens, Greece
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Lincoln Medical Center, Weill Cornell, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Invited lectures in national and international conferences
- Serving in several NIH committees
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires