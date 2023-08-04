skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Apostolos Kontzias, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Rheumatology, Autoinflammatory diseases, Periodic fever syndromes

Affiliations

  • Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology; Vice Director, Center of Autoinflammatory Diseases; Rheumatology Fellowship Program Director
  • Stony Brook University School of Medicine

Études

  • Medical School: University of Athens Medical School, Athens, Greece
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Lincoln Medical Center, Weill Cornell, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Invited lectures in national and international conferences
  • Serving in several NIH committees

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires