Arif Jivan, MD, PhD
Spécialités et expertise
- Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology
Études
- Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
- Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires