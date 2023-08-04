skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Arif Jivan, MD, PhD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology

Affiliations

Études

  • Doctorate: Biological and Biomedical Sciences, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Interventional Cardiology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • 12 articles in peer-reviewed journals

