Talha H. Imam, MD
Études
- Medical School: Aga Khan Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
- Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO
- Fellowship: Nephrology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, AR
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Specialist of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2018
- Teacher of the Year, Family Practice Residency, Kaiser Hospital, 2018
- Physician of the Year, Kaiser Permanente, 2013
- Reviewer Panel, American Society of Nephrology
- Editorial Board, Journal of Clinical Nephrology and Research
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires