Irvin H. Hirsch, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction
Études
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires