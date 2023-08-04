skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Robert P. Heine, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

Certifications

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires