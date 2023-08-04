skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSD
James Peter Adam Hamilton, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Hepatology, Wilson Disease, Hemochromatosis, Liver transplantation, Liver cancer

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, University of Maryland Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Transplant Hepatology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • National Institutes of Health/National Research Scholar Award for gastroenterology and hepatology
  • Research Fellowship, NRSA
  • Top Doctor, Baltimore Magazine, 2018, 2019, 2020
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires