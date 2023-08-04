honeypot link
skip to main content
Professionnels de la santé
Grand public
Le Manuel MSD
Version pour le grand public
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
SYMPTÔMES
URGENCES
RESSOURCES
COMMENTAIRE
À PROPOS DE
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
Familles
/
À propos des Manuels MSD
/
Auteurs
/
eric j. formeister
/
Eric J. Formeister, MD, MS
Affiliations
Assistant Professor, Otology & Neurotology
Dept. of Head and Neck Surgery and Communication Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Chapitres
Biologie de l’oreille, du nez et de la gorge