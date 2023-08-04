skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
James Fernandez, MD, PhD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

Certifications

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires