Deepinder K. Dhaliwal, MD, L.Ac

Spécialités et expertise

  • Ophthalmology

Affiliations

  • Professor, Department of Ophthalmology
  • University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
  • Chief of Refractive Surgery and Cornea Services
  • UPMC Eye Center
  • Founder and Director, Center for Integrative Eye Care
  • University of Pittsburgh

Études

  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Internship: Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Fellowship: Cornea and Refractive Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Certifications

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
  • Checkbook Top Doc
  • America's Top Doctors, 2011-2020
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires