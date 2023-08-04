Jimena Cubillos, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Urology, Pediatric Urology, Minimally Invasive Surgery in Pediatrics
Études
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, NY
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- National Hispanic Medical Association Honors for Leadership on the Council of Medical Societies
- Cubillos J, Klionsky N: “VCUG Principles,” in Pediatric and Adolescent Uroradiology, edited by R. Fotter, New York, Springer, 2013
- 7 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires