Jimena Cubillos, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Urology, Pediatric Urology, Minimally Invasive Surgery in Pediatrics

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, NY

Certifications

  • American Board of Urology
  • American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • National Hispanic Medical Association Honors for Leadership on the Council of Medical Societies
  • Cubillos J, Klionsky N: “VCUG Principles,” in Pediatric and Adolescent Uroradiology, edited by R. Fotter, New York, Springer, 2013
  • 7 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires