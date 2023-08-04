Elizabeth L. Cobbs, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Geriatric Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Affiliations
- Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics and Palliative Care
- George Washington University
- Chief of Geriatrics, Extended Care and Palliative Care
- Washington DC Veterans Administration Medical Center
Études
- Medical School: George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Residency: The George Washington University Medical Center
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hospice and Palliative Medicine