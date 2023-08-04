honeypot link
Ina Calligaro, PharmD
Affiliations
- Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
- Temple University School of Pharmacy
Études
- Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
- Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
- Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee