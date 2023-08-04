skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Ina Calligaro, PharmD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Pediatric Pharmacy

Affiliations

  • Emeritus Associate Professor; Director, Office of Continuing Pharmacy Education; Adjunct Clinical Professor; and Advisor Pediatric Pharmacy Association
  • Temple University School of Pharmacy

Études

  • Doctor of Pharmacy: University of the Sciences

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Faculty Fellow, Center for the Advancement of Teaching, Temple University
  • Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation Awards for Distinguished Teaching, 1995
  • Founding Member of the Health Science Interprofessional Education Committee