A woman should call her healthcare professional to determine if she should go to a hospital or birthing center when one of the following occurs:

The membranes rupture ("water broke").

For 1 hour, contractions last at least 30 seconds and occur regularly at intervals of about 6 minutes or less.

At the facility, a healthcare professional will evaluate the mother and fetus. If a pregnant woman is in active labor or membranes have ruptured, the woman is admitted to the labor and delivery unit. If the doctor or midwife is not sure whether labor has started, the woman is usually observed and the fetus is monitored for an hour or so. If labor is not confirmed during that time, she may be sent home.

When a woman is admitted to the labor and delivery unit, her vital signs are measured and blood is drawn for analysis.

The presence and rate of fetal heart sounds are recorded, and a physical examination is done. The woman's abdomen is examined to estimate how big the fetus is, whether the fetus is facing rearward or forward (position), and whether the head, face, buttocks, or shoulder is leading the way out (presentation). Sometimes, an ultrasound is done.

Position and presentation of the fetus affect how the fetus passes through the vagina. The most common and safest combination consists of the following:

Head first

Facing rearward (facing down when the woman lies on her back)

Neck bent forward

Chin tucked in

Head first is called a vertex or cephalic presentation. During the last week or two before birth, most fetuses turn so that the back of the head presents first. An abnormal position or presentation—such as buttocks first (breech) or shoulder first or the fetus is facing forward—makes delivery considerably more difficult for the woman, fetus, and doctor. Cesarean delivery is recommended.

Normal Position and Presentation of the Fetus

A vaginal examination using a speculum may be done to determine whether the membranes have ruptured. (A speculum is a metal or plastic instrument that spreads the walls of the vagina apart). The color of the amniotic fluid is noted. The fluid should be clear and have no significant odor. If the membranes rupture and the amniotic fluid is green, the discoloration results from the fetus’s first stool (fetal meconium).

Then the doctor or midwife examines the cervix with their fingers to determine how dilated (noted in centimeters) and how pulled back (effaced) the cervix is (noted as a percentage or in centimeters). This examination may be omitted if the woman is bleeding or if the membranes have ruptured spontaneously.

If there are concerns about complications after the initial examination, fetal monitoring, and laboratory tests, additional testing or monitoring is done.

An intravenous line is usually inserted into the woman’s arm during labor in a hospital. This line is used to give the woman fluids to prevent dehydration and, if needed, to give medications.

When fluids are given intravenously, the woman does not have to eat or drink during labor, although she may choose to drink some fluids and eat some light food early in labor. An empty stomach during delivery makes the woman less likely to vomit. Very rarely, vomit is inhaled, usually after general anesthesia, which can cause severe pneumonia.