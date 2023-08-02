Barrier Contraceptives

Condoms made of latex are the only contraceptives that provide protection against all common sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including those due to bacteria (such as gonorrhea and syphilis) and those due to viruses (such as HPV—human papillomavirus—and HIV—human immunodeficiency virus). Condoms made of a synthetic material such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or silicon rubber provide some protection, but they are thinner and more likely to tear. Condoms made of lambskin do not protect against viral infections such as HIV infection.

A new condom should be used each time a person has sexual intercourse, and the condom should be discarded if its integrity is in doubt.

During the first year external (male) condoms are used, the chance of pregnancy is about 2% with perfect use (when instructions are followed exactly) and about 18% with typical use (the way most people use them). The chance of pregnancy with internal (female) condoms during the first year is 5% with perfect use and 21% with typical use.

A spermicide, which may be included in the condom’s lubricant or inserted separately into the vagina, may increase the effectiveness of condoms. Spermicide should be reapplied each time a condom is used.

External (male) condoms are thin protective sheaths that cover the penis.

Condoms must be used correctly to be effective. Condoms should be applied before penetration. Correct use of an external (placed over the penis) involves the following:

Use a new condom for each episode of sexual intercourse.

Use the correct size condom.

Carefully handle the condom to avoid damaging it with fingernails, teeth, or other sharp objects.

Put the condom on after the penis is erect and before any genital contact with the partner.

Determine which way the condom is rolled by placing it on the index finger and gently trying to unroll it, but only a little bit. If it resists, turn it over, and try the other way. Then reroll it.

Place the rolled condom over the tip of the erect penis.

Leave 1/2 inch at the tip of the condom to collect semen.

With one hand, squeeze trapped air out of the tip of the condom.

If uncircumcised, pull the foreskin back before unrolling the condom.

With the other hand, roll the condom over the penis to its base and smooth out any air bubbles.

Make sure that lubrication is adequate during intercourse.

With latex condoms, use only water-based lubricants. Oil-based lubricants (such as petroleum jelly, shortening, mineral oil, massage oils, body lotions, and cooking oil) can weaken latex and cause the condom to break.

Hold the condom firmly against the base of the penis during withdrawal to prevent the condom from spilling semen.

External condoms should be positioned so that the tip extends almost 1/2 inch (about 1 centimeter) beyond the penis to provide a space to collect semen. Some condoms have a reservoir at the tip for this purpose. Immediately after ejaculation, the penis should be withdrawn while the condom’s rim is held firmly against the base of the penis to prevent the condom from slipping off and spilling semen.

How to Put on an External Condom Image

The internal (female) condom is a pouch with an inner and an outer ring. The inner ring is inserted as far as it can go into the vagina (or anus), and the outer ring remains outside. Then, the penis is carefully guided through the outer ring into the pouch. If the penis slips out of the pouch or the outer ring is pushed inside, the condom can be removed and reinserted without risking pregnancy as long as semen has not been released (ejaculated). After sexual intercourse and before the condom is removed, the outer ring should be squeezed together and twisted to prevent semen from being spilled. Then the condom should be removed from the vagina carefully. If semen is spilled, sperm could enter the vagina, resulting in pregnancy. The female condom should be inserted no more than 8 hours before sexual intercourse.