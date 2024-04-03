The rash of pemphigoid gestationis can begin as flat or raised red spots that often first form on the abdomen around the navel. Then blisters develop and the rash spreads. The blisters are small or large, irregularly shaped, and fluid-filled. The rash is extremely itchy. The rash can spread to the rest of the body, including the trunk, arms, legs, palms, and soles. The face and mouth are usually not affected.

The rash usually appears during the second or third trimester. However, it may appear earlier or immediately after delivery. Typically, the rash worsens soon after delivery and disappears within a few weeks or months. It often reappears during subsequent pregnancies and sometimes reappears if the woman later takes oral contraceptives. It can also reappear while women are having their period or when their ovaries release an egg (at ovulation).

Pemphigoid Gestationis Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Usually, the baby is unaffected. But occasionally, the baby is born with a similar rash, which usually disappears without treatment within a few weeks. Also when women have pemphigoid gestationis, the risk of problems, including death of the baby, are increased if the baby is born prematurely or has not grown as much as expected (intrauterine growth restriction).