Reiki is a type of energy medicine that originated in Japan. In Reiki, practitioners intend to manipulate energy through their hands and cause energy movement in the person’s body to promote healing. Practitioners either do not touch the person or make very light contact.
Reiki has been studied in pain, arthritis, cancer, and mood disorders with insufficient evidence to know whether it is effective or not. It appears to be safe.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful.
National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH): Reiki