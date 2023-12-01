Diet Therapy

The paleo diet consists of types of food allegedly consumed in the distant past during the Paleolithic (Stone Age) era, when food was hunted or gathered. That is, it consists of foods made from animals and wild plants. Thus, the diet results in the following:

Eating more protein

Eating fewer carbohydrates and, when eating them, eating mainly nonstarchy fresh fruits and vegetables

Consuming more fiber

Often eating more fat, mainly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats

Foods thought not to be available during the Paleolithic era (such as dairy products, grains, legumes, processed oils, refined sugar, salt, and coffee) are avoided. Proponents claim that people cannot process (metabolize) many of these foods. However, knowledge of what was eaten in the Paleolithic era is limited, and some evidence suggests that in the Paleolithic era, the diet was not as limited as the modern paleo diet.

Proponents of the paleo diet claim that it reduces the risk of coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, and many chronic conditions. They also claim it promotes weight loss, improves athletic performance, enhances sleep, and improves mental function. However, evidence that this diet has any of these effects remains inconsistent.

Risks of the paleo diet include inadequate intake of certain nutrients (due to decreased consumption of whole grains and dairy products) and possibly an increased risk of coronary artery disease (due to increased consumption of fat and protein).