Chelation, a biologically based practicelead poisoning, iron overdose, and other heavy metal poisonings. (See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Practitioners of chelation therapy believe that many disorders are caused by having too much of a metal in the body even when people were not exposed to the metal and blood tests do not show high levels of the metal. Thus, they treat many different disorders with chelating drugs.

Medicinal Uses of Chelation Therapy Chelation therapy with EDTA has also been suggested as a way to remove calcium and thus treat atherosclerosis and help prevent heart attacks and strokes. However, studies suggest that these benefits of chelation therapy are insignificant or nonexistent.

Possible Side Effects of Chelation Therapy Side effects of chelation therapy to remove calcium include a low level of calcium, which can be serious and rarely is fatal. Other possible side effects of EDTA include low blood pressure, vomiting, fatigue, headache, seizures, and muscle and joint pains. Use of chelation therapy may also cause harm by altering other body chemistries, including causing low blood sugar.