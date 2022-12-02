Cannabis is a term for marijuana. Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main active ingredient in marijuana. Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made drugs that are similar to THC. They are usually sprayed on dried plant material and smoked or inhaled as vaporized liquid from e-cigarettes. There are many chemical families of synthetic cannabinoids, and new compounds are being reported regularly. These synthetic drugs are commonly known as "spice" and "K2."
(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)
Symptoms of Synthetic Marijuana Use
Different cannabinoids have different effects, and many of their short- and long-term effects remain unknown. However, there are three main categories of effects:
Psychiatric: Confusion, agitation, hallucinations, and psychosis (loss of contact with reality) that may be irreversible
Cardiovascular: High blood pressure, rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), and heart attack
Neurologic: Blurred vision, heavy sweating, and seizures
Additional effects include vomiting, high body temperature (hyperthermia), muscle breakdown, and kidney failure.
Diagnosis of Synthetic Marijuana Intoxication
A doctor's evaluation
Doctors usually make their diagnosis based on what drugs people or their friends say were taken. Routine urine drug tests do not detect synthetic cannabinoids, although there are specific tests to detect synthetic cannabinoids in blood, urine, or hair.
People who show signs of severe acute intoxication often need tests to look for complications. Doctors typically do blood tests to check blood count, electrolytes, and kidney function and do an electrocardiography (ECG) to check heart rhythm. Their urine also may be tested for myoglobin, which indicates muscle breakdown.
Treatment of Synthetic Marijuana Intoxication
Observation and monitoring until the person is sober
IV sedatives
IV fluids
Typical treatments, which include IV sedatives (benzodiazepines) and fluids and supportive care, are usually adequate. People with dangerously high body temperature (hyperthermia), persistently high heart rate or agitation, and high serum creatinine (indicative of possible kidney problems) should be hospitalized and monitored for muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis) and heart and kidney damage.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): Synthetic cannabinoid–specific information from the federal agency that supports scientific research into drug use and its consequences and supplies information about commonly used drugs, research priorities and progress, clinical resources, and grant and funding opportunities.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): US Department of Health agency that leads public health efforts to improve behavioral health and provides resources, including treatment locators, toll-free helplines, practitioner training tools, statistics, and publications on a variety of substance-related topics.