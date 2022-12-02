Gamma Hydroxybutyrate

GHB produces feelings of relaxation and tranquility. It may also cause fatigue and feelings of being uninhibited.

At higher doses, GHB may cause

Dizziness

Loss of coordination

Nausea

Vomiting

At high doses, GHB can also slow breathing and cause seizures and coma, sometimes leading to death. Combining GHB and any other sedatives, especially alcohol, is extremely dangerous. Most deaths have occurred when GHB was taken with alcohol.

Withdrawal symptoms occur if GHB is not taken for several days after previous frequent use. Withdrawal symptoms are similar to those of alcohol withdrawal (including tremor, headache, sweating, nausea, and seizures) and can be life threatening.