Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB or "G") is a drug taken by mouth, usually in liquid form. It is similar to or alcohol in its effects.
(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)
Symptoms of GHB Use
GHB produces feelings of relaxation and tranquility. It may also cause fatigue and feelings of being uninhibited.
At higher doses, GHB may cause
Dizziness
Loss of coordination
Nausea
Vomiting
At high doses, GHB can also slow breathing and cause seizures and coma, sometimes leading to death. Combining GHB and any other sedatives, especially alcohol, is extremely dangerous. Most deaths have occurred when GHB was taken with alcohol.
Withdrawal symptoms occur if GHB is not taken for several days after previous frequent use. Withdrawal symptoms are similar to those of alcohol withdrawal (including tremor, headache, sweating, nausea, and seizures) and can be life threatening.
Diagnosis of GHB Use
A doctor's evaluation
Diagnosis is based on symptoms in people known to have used GHB. No readily available tests can confirm the use of GHB.
Treatment of GHB Use
Observation and monitoring until the person is sober
Sometimes assistance with breathing
Treatment complications from GHB use is directed at symptoms. A ventilator may be needed if breathing is affected. Most people recover rapidly.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA): GHB-specific information from the federal agency that supports scientific research into drug use and its consequences and supplies information about commonly used drugs, research priorities and progress, clinical resources, and grant and funding opportunities.
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): US Department of Health agency that leads public health efforts to improve behavioral health and provides resources, including treatment locators, toll-free helplines, practitioner training tools, statistics, and publications on a variety of substance-related topics.