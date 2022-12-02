Brought to you byMSD logo
Cocaine

(Crack)

ByGerald F. O’Malley, DO, Grand Strand Regional Medical Center;
Rika O’Malley, MD, Grand Strand Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022
  • High doses can cause serious, life-threatening disorders, such as a heart attack or stroke.

  • The diagnosis can be confirmed by urine tests.

  • People who stop using the drug must be closely supervised because they may be depressed and they require much help to remain free of the drug.

(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)

amphetamines

Heavy regular users and people who inject the drug intravenously or smoke it are most likely to become dependent. Light occasional users and people who take the drug nasally or by mouth are less likely to become dependent.

Immediate effects

Overdose

High doses can impair judgment and cause tremors, extreme nervousness, seizures, hallucinations, insomnia, paranoid delusions, delirium, and violent behavior. People sweat profusely and the pupils are dilated. Very high doses can cause a life-threatening high body temperature (hyperthermia).

arrhythmiaheart attackkidney failure, stroke, and lung problems including difficulty with breathing and coughing of blood ("crack lung").

Long-term effects

Long-term users may develop tolerance, requiring more and more of the drug to get the same effects. Long-term use may damage the tissue separating the two halves of the nose (septum), causing sores (ulcerations) that may require surgery. Heavy use may impair mental function, including attention and memory. Chronic use can also damage the heart, causing scarring and thickening of the heart muscle and eventually leading to heart failure

miscarriage.

Withdrawal symptoms

  • A doctor's evaluation

  • Urine tests

  • Observation and monitoring until the person is sober

  • Sometimes sedatives for agitation, high blood pressure, or seizures

  • Psychotherapy (for addiction)

Emergency treatment

Detoxification and rehabilitation

depression, are treated with the appropriate drugs for those disorders.

