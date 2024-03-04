green tea leaves are steamed but unfermented. Green tea may be brewed and drunk or ingested in tablet or capsule form. Green teaantioxidants, often thought to protect cells from damage by oxygen, mutations, and cancer.

Claims for Green Tea People take green tea for many reasons, including prevention of cancer and coronary artery disease, as well as treatment of external genital warts. Other reasons are reduction of fat (lipid) levels in the blood, relief of osteoarthritis pain and menopausal symptoms, and enhancement of weight loss, memory, and longevity.

Evidence for Green Tea Few of the benefits claimed for green tea are supported by strong scientific evidence. However, topical green tea (applied directly on the wart) may help treat genital warts. Studies have also shown a small but significant loss of weight among users.

Side Effects of Green Tea Side effects are related to the effects (including the dose) of caffeine. They include insomnia, anxiety, rapid heart rate (tachycardia), and mild tremor. Pregnant women should avoid excessive amounts due to the caffeine

