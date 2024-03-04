Studies of echinacea's role in preventing and/or treating the common cold are inconsistent. The largest factor contributing to inconsistency is the variability of plant preparations (including different plant parts and species) and the supplement's ingredients.

Some preliminary evidence shows that taking echinacea may help decrease some of the inflammatory molecules (cytokines) that are involved in COVID-19 infection and may help diminish occurrence of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that occurs in some people. However, this has not been substantiated.

No rigorous scientific studies support claims that echinacea helps prevent cancer or improves immunity, blood sugar, anxiety, and inflammation, or promotes wound healing.