Lice Infestation

Presence of nits, lice, or both

Head lice can be found by moving a fine-tooth comb through wet hair from the scalp outward. Lice are usually found at the back of the head or behind the ears. Lice themselves are sometimes hard to find, but their eggs are easier to see. Female lice lay shiny grayish white eggs (nits) that can be seen as tiny globules firmly stuck to the base of hair shafts. Each adult female louse lays 3 to 5 eggs per day, so nits typically greatly outnumber lice. With chronic scalp infestations, the nits grow out with the hair and therefore can be found some distance from the scalp, depending on the duration of the infestation.

Nits are distinguished from other foreign material present on hair shafts by the fact that they are so strongly attached.

Adult body lice and their eggs also may be found in the seams of clothing and bedding.

Pubic lice can be found by close inspection with an ultraviolet light and identified by analyzing them with a microscope. Pubic lice may also leave dark brown specks (feces) on the skin or undergarments.